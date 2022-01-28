DePay Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. DePay has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $52,530.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.62 or 0.06691681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00054527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,585.30 or 0.99662085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051993 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

