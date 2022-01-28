Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce sales of $87.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.32 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $360.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.79 million to $395.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.43 million, with estimates ranging from $344.25 million to $441.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

RTLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 2,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 266,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,403. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.