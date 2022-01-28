FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. 5,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,967. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

