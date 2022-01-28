First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 134,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

