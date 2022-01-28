First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%.

FBNC stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $43.20. 134,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

