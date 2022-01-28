BNB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Billion (BNB)

BNB (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $386.67 or 0.01030411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $63.85 billion and $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. BNB’s official website is www.binance.com. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
