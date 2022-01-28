$578.45 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report sales of $578.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $589.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $556.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.42. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

