Brokerages Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce sales of $111.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.70 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $53.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $308.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $539.71 million, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $574.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

DESP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 443,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $792.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth about $188,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 332.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 124.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

