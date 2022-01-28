Stafi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.03 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $4.03 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00178820 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00028784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00073966 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00382372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

