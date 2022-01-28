Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce sales of $683.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.00 million to $716.34 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $537.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 423,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,632. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

