$49.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce sales of $49.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.65 million and the highest is $50.19 million. Ooma reported sales of $44.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $191.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.45 million to $192.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $208.94 million, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Ooma stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,590. The company has a market capitalization of $414.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

