Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $406,555.58

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $406,555.58 and $124,966.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00042684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107304 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

