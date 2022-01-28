Analyzing Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shutterstock and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 13.48% 23.73% 13.70% AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shutterstock and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00 AcuityAds 0 2 3 0 2.60

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.49%. AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 270.23%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and AcuityAds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $666.69 million 4.94 $71.77 million $2.71 33.23 AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.03 $2.76 million $0.18 14.56

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shutterstock beats AcuityAds on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

