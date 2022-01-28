Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Comerica posted earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. 1,362,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,789. Comerica has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 371,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

