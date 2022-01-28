Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Announce $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.02. Kadant posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Kadant by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KAI traded up $6.77 on Friday, hitting $208.08. 29,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,949. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant has a 12 month low of $129.55 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day moving average of $212.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

