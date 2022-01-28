$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the highest is $6.71 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.74 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,025,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,054. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.