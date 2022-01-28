Smartlands Network Price Tops $2.76 on Major Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00007368 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $51,532.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00107048 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

