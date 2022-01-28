Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce sales of $431.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.30 million and the lowest is $426.40 million. Cable One posted sales of $336.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.83.

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,577,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,708,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One stock traded up $54.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,508.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,448.14 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,691.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,824.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.