$19.48 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce $19.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $154.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $721.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

