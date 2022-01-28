Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.23. 1,723,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

