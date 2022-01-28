Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.23. 1,723,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.