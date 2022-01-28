Phore Market Cap Achieves $876,247.59 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $876,247.59 and approximately $1,869.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00523250 BTC.

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,016,515 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

