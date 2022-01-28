REPO (REPO) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $670,883.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REPO has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.96 or 0.06713173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.14 or 1.00002977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051870 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

