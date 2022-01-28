Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $376.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.10 million to $382.60 million. Hilltop reported sales of $523.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $32.29. 1,105,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,722. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

