Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $138.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

PAC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.32. 65,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,677. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $98.64 and a 12-month high of $144.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

