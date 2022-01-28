Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 15,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Territorial Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

