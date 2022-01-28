H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.70 Million

Brokerages predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will report $146.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $148.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 66.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

HRB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 2,652,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

