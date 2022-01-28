Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $6.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SELB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.36. 693,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

