Clarence L. Granger Sells 3,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UCTT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. 582,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,230. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 230,188 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

