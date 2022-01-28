Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $26.80

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRLBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 432,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

