$6.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $6.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.99 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $26.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $26.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.86. 11,513,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,488. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.