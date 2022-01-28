Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report $235.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.24 million to $239.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $213.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $900.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.58 million to $905.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

NESR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,042. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

