Rainicorn (RAINI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $148,682.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $28.11 million and $148,682.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.67 or 0.06774516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,815.25 or 1.00044153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

