Meme Achieves Market Cap of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00254245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00019330 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002543 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

