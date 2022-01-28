$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $10.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.67. 100,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

