Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to post $78.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.73 billion to $79.21 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $70.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $319.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $315.91 billion to $320.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $345.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $340.39 billion to $353.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UNH traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.06. 3,363,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $438.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

