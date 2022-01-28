Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $4.87 on Friday, hitting $95.00. 6,889,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,253. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 118.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.29 and a 200-day moving average of $212.53. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $9,552,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,675,366 shares of company stock valued at $336,106,104. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

