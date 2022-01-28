Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $206.13

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.17, a PEG ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.86. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $121.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $9,424,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 515,827 shares valued at $94,932,800. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,573,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

