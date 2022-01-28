$0.16 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $284,880,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after acquiring an additional 476,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $52.45. 4,605,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,616. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

