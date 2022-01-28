Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

NYSE DT traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,616. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

