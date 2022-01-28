Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will post sales of $45.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the lowest is $110,000.00. Chimerix reported sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,923.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year sales of $31.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.87 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $100.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

CMRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,058,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 219,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMRX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 625,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

