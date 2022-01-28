Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.09. 2,221,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.