Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

