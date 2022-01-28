First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives C$17.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,057,330.55. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,008,700. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 and sold 184,100 shares valued at $3,016,498.

Shares of TSE FR remained flat at $C$12.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 789,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,996. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.33. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

