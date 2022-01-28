Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ILPT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. 511,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,376. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 268,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

