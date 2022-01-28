$2.12 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Global Payments by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Global Payments by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $6.30 on Friday, hitting $147.33. 2,924,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

