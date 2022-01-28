Crown Price Hits $0.0364 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $699.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.01 or 0.00786128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00240836 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,953,128 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

