Pizza Price Reaches $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $524,627.07 and $199.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009220 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00056323 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00348538 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

