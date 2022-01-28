Zacks: Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average is $130.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

