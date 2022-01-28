Zacks: Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average is $130.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.