Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $605,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDSN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 138,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $150.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

