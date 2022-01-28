Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $26.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.26 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $118.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $208.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $168.37 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.70. 186,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.